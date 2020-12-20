152,768 Shares in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 152,768 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.46% of Ardmore Shipping as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 544.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 18,820 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 49,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 17,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 29,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Pareto Securities lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.79.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.15. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%. Analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

