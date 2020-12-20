State Street Corp Has $5.79 Million Stake in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 560,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,625 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 24.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 190.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the second quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,247,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

NYSE PAM opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $838.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.80. Pampa Energía S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $592.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.36 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PAM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Pampa Energía from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated electricity company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Electricity Distribution, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.