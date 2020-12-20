State Street Corp Sells 34,328 Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,809,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.61% of MEI Pharma worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,979,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after buying an additional 147,009 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 88,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

MEIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

MEIP opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $312.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.71. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.46.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.55% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

