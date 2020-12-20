Brokerages Set Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) PT at $13.10

Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.10.

FDUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 29.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 71,607 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 33.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 77.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 41.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 11.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $314.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.91.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.96 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

