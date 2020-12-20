First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Receives $31.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $118,960.00. Also, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $704,200.00. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.78. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.99.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.