SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

SGH has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of SMART Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of SMART Global from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Shares of SGH opened at $33.58 on Thursday. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $39.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average of $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -479.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.16 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. SMART Global’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $104,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Adams bought 9,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $255,221.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,345,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,816,122. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SMART Global during the third quarter valued at about $3,941,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in SMART Global by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,678 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its stake in SMART Global by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 658,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,010,000 after acquiring an additional 33,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

