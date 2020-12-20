SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Research Coverage Started at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SunPower from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SunPower from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SunPower from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.96.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,275.64 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41. SunPower has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $27.65.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $274.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 230,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $3,730,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 590,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,347.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $143,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 386,802 shares of company stock worth $6,330,702. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in SunPower by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,120,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after purchasing an additional 654,196 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,590,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in SunPower by 23,074.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,165,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,620 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,415,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SunPower by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 829,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 402,019 shares in the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

