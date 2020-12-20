Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in providing personal and business banking products through its branches and the Internet. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans, and other associated financial services. Select Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc., is based in United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Select Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:SLCT opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $167.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02. Select Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $12.47.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $14.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Select Bancorp will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its holdings in Select Bancorp by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 14,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Select Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Select Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

