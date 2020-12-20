Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives $12.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.31.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Hercules Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $14.19 on Thursday. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The firm had revenue of $70.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Carol L. Foster purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,011.50. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

