The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 809,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,162 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.61% of The Marcus worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Marcus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,348,000 after purchasing an additional 97,858 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCS opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $396.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.91. The Marcus Co. has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.02). The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $33.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Research analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of The Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

