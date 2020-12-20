Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 266,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,556 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 93.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Powell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of POWL stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $50.32. The firm has a market cap of $339.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

