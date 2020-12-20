State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

State Street Corp raised its position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,165,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424,379 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.30% of IVERIC bio worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 61.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,276 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in IVERIC bio by 9.8% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IVERIC bio by 72.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,699 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in IVERIC bio by 82.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 81,906 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the third quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $66,829.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $671.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $8.97.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ISEE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IVERIC bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

