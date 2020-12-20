Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,985 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.87% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.