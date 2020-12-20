State Street Corp Buys 14,410 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,106,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in BRF were worth $6,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRFS. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BRF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BRF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BRF during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 4.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BRF alerts:

Shares of BRF stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. Brf S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). BRF had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Santander cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.