LPL Financial LLC Has $138,000 Stock Position in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.12% of PCM Fund worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in PCM Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 174,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PCM Fund during the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCM Fund during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCM Fund during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PCM opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. PCM Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

