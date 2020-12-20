LPL Financial LLC Sells 95,414 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,414 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,919,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,552,000 after acquiring an additional 26,921 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 10.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 100.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 56,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 28,163 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 238.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 229,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Shares of BRG stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.77).

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 2,500 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

