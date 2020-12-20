Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Hess Midstream worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth about $128,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 227.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

HESM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hess Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Shares of HESM stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $369.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 2.33.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

