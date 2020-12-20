Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Position Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLNW. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,955,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the third quarter valued at about $488,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 133,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 294.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,301,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,498,000 after buying an additional 971,821 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 268,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Limelight Networks news, SVP Thomas Marth sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $26,394.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $120,206.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,908 shares of company stock worth $951,011 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLNW has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $4.19 on Friday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.94 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

