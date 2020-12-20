LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,564 Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 973,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 94,902 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 25,701 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 75,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN VKI opened at $11.23 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $11.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

