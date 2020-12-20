Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ENPH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. 140166 assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $99.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.41.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $164.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $169.67.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $178.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $11,738,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,542,023.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,971 shares of company stock worth $22,912,454. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 133,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

