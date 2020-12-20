eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of eBay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.64.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY stock opened at $53.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.49. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $237,142.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,199 shares of company stock worth $608,592. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 392.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 739 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.