ValuEngine Upgrades DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) to “Sell”

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH opened at $30.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.31. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $42.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $1,256,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 172,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,108,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 12.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 26.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 3.2% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.