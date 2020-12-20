CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Research Coverage Started at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CWBR. WBB Securities started coverage on shares of CohBar in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a speculative buy rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of CohBar in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

Get CohBar alerts:

CohBar stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.99. CohBar has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.