LPL Financial LLC Has $173,000 Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 26,314 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period.

NYSE MQT opened at $13.74 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $14.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average is $13.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

