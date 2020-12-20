BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 835,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 123,886 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.81% of Misonix worth $9,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSON. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Misonix by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Misonix in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Misonix by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Misonix by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Misonix by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Misonix in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSON opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Misonix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $240.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Misonix had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 million for the quarter.

Misonix Company Profile

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive surgical ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products include BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting and sculpting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

