LPL Financial LLC Takes Position in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,403 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Aegion by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Aegion by 15.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Aegion by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 205,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aegion by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after purchasing an additional 126,997 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Aegion by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mark Menghini sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Aegion stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. Aegion Co. has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $23.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $575.15 million, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $275.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.90 million. Analysts predict that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

AEGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Aegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

