BlackRock Inc. Has $10.14 Million Position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,943,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.73% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons worth $10,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RRD. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 64.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18,255 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 2nd quarter worth about $452,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 898,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 244,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRD opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $143.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.47.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

