BlackRock Inc. Sells 19,553 Shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,052,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,553 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of NewAge worth $10,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NewAge by 885.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,891 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of NewAge by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBEV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of NewAge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NewAge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NewAge stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.04. NewAge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. On average, analysts predict that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About NewAge

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

