BlackRock Inc. Takes $10.74 Million Position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 403,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,742,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.43% of StepStone Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,357,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,822,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000.

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $34.31 on Friday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $35.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.37.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on STEP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

