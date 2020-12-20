BlackRock Inc. Purchases 106,344 Shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Caledonia Mining worth $10,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Caledonia Mining by 558.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Caledonia Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Caledonia Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Caledonia Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000.

CMCL opened at $16.19 on Friday. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $29.39.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.34).

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Caledonia Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

