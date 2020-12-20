BlackRock Inc. Has $11.13 Million Stock Holdings in GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,156,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.67% of GTT Communications worth $11,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GTT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GTT Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 28.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in GTT Communications by 116.4% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 28,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,391 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in GTT Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in GTT Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE GTT opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $253.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.74. GTT Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

