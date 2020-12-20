Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 332,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSYS stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22. Stratasys Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Stratasys’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSYS. BidaskClub lowered Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Stratasys in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

