Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $775,000 Holdings in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,695 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.27% of Landec worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Landec by 462.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in Landec by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Landec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Landec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Landec in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Landec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

In other news, Director Nelson Obus purchased 10,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,915 shares in the company, valued at $349,324.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 11.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LNDC opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. Landec Co. has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $135.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.86 million. Research analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

