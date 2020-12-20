Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf Sells 1,064,156 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NYSEARCA:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NYSEARCA:JAMF) major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 1,064,156 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $34,052,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 10,613,978 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $339,647,296.00.

JAMF opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.49. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.76 and a 52 week high of $51.00.

Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Jamf’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,968,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,549,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,608,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JAMF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jamf from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jamf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

About Jamf

There is no company description available for Jamf Holding Corp.

