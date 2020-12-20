Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 5,878 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,878 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Personalis were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Personalis by 7.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis in the second quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Personalis by 607.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Personalis in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Personalis by 45.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Personalis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Personalis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

Personalis stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 1.87. Personalis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.11.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Personalis had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,277,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,926 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $81,225.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,932.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 571,033 shares of company stock valued at $15,649,323. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

