iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.65% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the period.

Shares of IEUS stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.89. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $61.50.

