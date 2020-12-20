Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,309 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 10,818 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,935 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 5.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,631 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,614 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 17.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,580 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,573 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the period. 69.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Tejon Ranch from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

TRC stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tejon Ranch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $371.25 million, a PE ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Towerview Llc bought 13,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $181,342.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,781,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,159,676.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.