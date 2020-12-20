Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 9,557 Shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cytosorbents were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 19.2% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,421,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 228,900 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 48.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 699,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 228,050 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 147.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 111,713 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 20.8% in the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 164,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 28,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 17.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

CTSO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cytosorbents currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of CTSO stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 0.43. Cytosorbents Co. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $11.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.