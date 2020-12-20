Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $807,000 Stock Holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,197 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $630,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 561.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FPI shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of FPI stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.05. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $9.03.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 18.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

