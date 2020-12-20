Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $788,000 Stake in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Scholar Rock by 11,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 63.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 474.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $47.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 0.68. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 301.13% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SRRK shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scholar Rock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

