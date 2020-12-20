HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Insider Tracy S. Keogh Sells 256,167 Shares

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,490,476.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HPQ opened at $24.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $24.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,859,851 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,054,296,000 after buying an additional 16,774,693 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 910.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $259,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,425 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of HP by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $206,425,000 after buying an additional 2,851,139 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of HP by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,822 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $86,134,000 after buying an additional 2,798,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth $39,489,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

