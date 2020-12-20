Head-To-Head Review: Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) & NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK)

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) and NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Cortexyme has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NantKwest has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cortexyme and NantKwest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme 2 0 5 0 2.43 NantKwest 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cortexyme currently has a consensus price target of $56.25, suggesting a potential upside of 95.65%. NantKwest has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.44%. Given Cortexyme’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cortexyme is more favorable than NantKwest.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.6% of Cortexyme shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of NantKwest shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Cortexyme shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.1% of NantKwest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cortexyme and NantKwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme N/A -37.78% -35.24% NantKwest -76,658.58% -56.06% -46.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cortexyme and NantKwest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme N/A N/A -$36.98 million ($1.94) -14.82 NantKwest $40,000.00 27,854.10 -$65.79 million ($0.70) -14.66

Cortexyme has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NantKwest. Cortexyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NantKwest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cortexyme beats NantKwest on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops therapeutics based on data supporting a new theory of the cause of Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative disorders. Its product, COR388, is in clinical trial. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

NantKwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells. It is also developing high-affinity natural killer (haNK) product candidates primarily for the treatment of various cancers; and tank and t-haNK product candidates to treat solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor BioScience, LLC to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the company's proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's N-801 and/or N-803 products; collaboration with Be The Match BioTherapies for the development of cell therapy to prevent COVID-19 deaths; and strategic alliance with Immunitybio. It also has a collaboration with CBR Systems, Inc. to develop a COVID-19 treatment leveraging newborn stem cells. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

