Comparing CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) & China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH)

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) and CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get China HGS Real Estate alerts:

This table compares China HGS Real Estate and CTO Realty Growth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China HGS Real Estate $39.58 million 1.19 $3.70 million N/A N/A CTO Realty Growth $44.94 million 4.22 $114.97 million $23.00 1.75

CTO Realty Growth has higher revenue and earnings than China HGS Real Estate.

Profitability

This table compares China HGS Real Estate and CTO Realty Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China HGS Real Estate -3.28% 0.88% 0.40% CTO Realty Growth 181.83% 37.94% 15.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.3% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.9% of China HGS Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

China HGS Real Estate has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTO Realty Growth has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for China HGS Real Estate and CTO Realty Growth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China HGS Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A CTO Realty Growth 0 0 3 0 3.00

CTO Realty Growth has a consensus price target of $64.67, indicating a potential upside of 60.66%. Given CTO Realty Growth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CTO Realty Growth is more favorable than China HGS Real Estate.

Summary

CTO Realty Growth beats China HGS Real Estate on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

China HGS Real Estate Company Profile

China HGS Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. The company also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings. Its development activity includes land acquisition, project planning, design and construction management, sales and marketing, and property management. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hanzhong, the People's Republic of China.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 24 single-tenant and six multi-tenant income-producing properties with approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable space; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida, as well as owned land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida. The company was formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. and changed its name to CTO Realty Growth, Inc. in May 2020. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for China HGS Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China HGS Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.