BTIG Research Boosts Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target to $80.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.83.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

CSTL opened at $62.33 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $70.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,414,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,227,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,408,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,943,704.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,842 shares of company stock valued at $23,056,217 over the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $965,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 13,986 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $999,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 258.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 14,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the second quarter worth $3,769,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.