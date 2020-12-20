Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target to $43.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on COHU. B. Riley upped their target price on Cohu from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cohu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.88.

COHU opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Cohu has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $40.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.32 and a beta of 1.74.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Cohu’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Cohu news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,679,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Pascal Ronde sold 41,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $963,838.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,804 shares of company stock worth $3,414,590. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 81.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cohu by 327.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

