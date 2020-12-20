CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CLSK. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on CleanSpark from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CleanSpark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $19.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 4,740.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 87,702 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,023,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,691,000. 4.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

