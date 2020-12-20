BTIG Research Boosts CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target to $80.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered CareDx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised CareDx from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $69.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.92. CareDx has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $74.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.17 and a beta of 0.81.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Maag sold 16,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $638,729.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,966 shares in the company, valued at $16,500,731.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $2,105,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,704 shares of company stock valued at $8,565,266. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 306.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 20.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

