Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates Underweight Rating for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their underweight rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $132.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $136.00.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. CL King lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.78.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $134.77 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $646.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth $39,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth $1,644,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 27.0% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 9,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

