Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Receives $8.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATHX. ValuEngine lowered Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Athersys in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Athersys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $398.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of -1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. Athersys has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Athersys will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $40,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 477,100 shares in the company, valued at $963,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Athersys during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Athersys by 36.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Athersys during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Athersys during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

