DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Receives $75.00 Average PT from Analysts

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

DCCPF has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas cut DCC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised DCC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised DCC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DCC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DCC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of DCCPF opened at $73.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.50. DCC has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $91.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.87.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

